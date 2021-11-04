Fantom Hits Market Cap of $6.59 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market cap of $6.59 billion and $563.61 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00050229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00247207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00097556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

