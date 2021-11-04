ODIN PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $2.64 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $58,443.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00087986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00074717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00101009 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.17 or 0.07275696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,736.93 or 0.99902606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00022625 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ODINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.