carVertical One Day Trading Volume Tops $143,919.00 (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. carVertical has a market cap of $6.93 million and $143,919.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00050156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00247813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00097575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.