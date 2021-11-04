Analysts Set PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Target Price at $62.25

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

