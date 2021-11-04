ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICL Group.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

