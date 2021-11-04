Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Announces Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 23.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of MPLX opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.85. Mplx has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Get Mplx alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPLX. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.