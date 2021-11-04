Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

