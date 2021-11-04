Short Interest in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Expands By 22.3%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $789.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.