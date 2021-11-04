Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 463,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ NOVN opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45. Novan has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novan will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Novan during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

