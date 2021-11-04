Stephens Boosts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $185.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stephens from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMED. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,495. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.24. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $137.82 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

