FY2022 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reduced by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Umpqua stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.