FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harmonic Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.20, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

