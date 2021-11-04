Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $732.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $731.00 to $732.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $887.65.

EQIX stock traded down $38.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $798.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,265. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $821.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.97. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.98 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after buying an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Equinix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

