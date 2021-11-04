Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Steven Madden updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-$2.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $48.65 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steven Madden stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Steven Madden worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

