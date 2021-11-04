TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TSP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 4,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $581,577,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth $223,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,773,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.