World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $60.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

