TheStreet Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to C

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
Shares of CVI stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.