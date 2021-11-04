TheStreet Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to C

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 46.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

