Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $16.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Shares of NMM opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $36.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 6,215.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.11% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

