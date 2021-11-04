Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.05. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FANG. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of FANG opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 324,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

