Brokerages Set Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) PT at $303.75

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $353.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.80. SEA has a one year low of $155.10 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.79 and a beta of 1.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SEA will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

