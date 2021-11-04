SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.920-$4.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.170-$1.250 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

SSNC opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

