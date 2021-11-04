Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PYXS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

PYXS opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

