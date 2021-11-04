Brokers Offer Predictions for Ameresco, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,642 shares of company stock worth $18,821,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

