Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its target price upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $631.44 million, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Transcat has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $85.25.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 9.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

