Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Down 7.7%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) fell 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.72. 18,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 869,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.