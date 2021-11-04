Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Short Interest Up 22.9% in October

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the September 30th total of 20,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MU opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

