Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Argus upped their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Integer stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.92. The company had a trading volume of 204,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Integer has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,272 shares of company stock worth $1,362,795. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Integer worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

