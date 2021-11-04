PCTEL, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

PCTEL has a dividend payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 million, a P/E ratio of 55.19 and a beta of 0.28. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 3.38%.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

