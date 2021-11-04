Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Target Price at $217.20

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSGS. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $193.01 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $149.96 and a one year high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -316.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

