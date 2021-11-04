First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend payment by 45.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.42 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

