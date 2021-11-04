First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $20.83 Average PT from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCXXF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

FCXXF opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

