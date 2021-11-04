Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5327 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

