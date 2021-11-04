Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.5327 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
NYSE BSBR opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.