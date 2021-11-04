United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the September 30th total of 46,680,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of X stock opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. United States Steel has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $30.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.21.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United States Steel by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 22.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.