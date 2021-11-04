AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,755 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATO opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

