AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 686.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,970,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

NYSE ENS opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

