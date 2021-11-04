Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 1,072 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.