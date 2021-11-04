AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 729,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $22,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 119,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.9% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

