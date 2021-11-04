Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $7.98 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.98.

CPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719,056 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,923,000 after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPG stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

