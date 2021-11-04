A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Down 22.4% in October

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.01. A10 Networks has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 27.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,914,382 shares of company stock worth $30,358,181. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in A10 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in A10 Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.