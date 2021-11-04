Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Drops By 21.8%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 574,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.