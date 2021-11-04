Short Interest in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Drops By 21.8%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,600 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 729,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $249.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
