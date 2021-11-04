DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $32.48 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.