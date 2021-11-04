Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 88,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Airgain by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 34,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Airgain by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

