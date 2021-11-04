Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Announces Earnings Results

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,827. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

