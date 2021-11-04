Brokerages Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

BJ opened at $61.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,474 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

