$0.21 EPS Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.10. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $31.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.08 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 80.7% during the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 26.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.