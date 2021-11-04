Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth $340,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.