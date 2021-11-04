Brokerages Expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 24.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

