Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Rambus has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

