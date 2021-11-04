Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 561.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

