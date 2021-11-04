T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $13.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $219.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.47 and a 200-day moving average of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $130.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.27.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

